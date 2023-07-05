New Fort McCoy Garrison CSM takes charge during change-of-responsibility ceremony at installation

Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Calarco receives the garrison flag from Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger on July 13, 2023, as Calarco becomes the new garrison command sergeant major for U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy during a change-of-responsibility ceremony in building 905 at Fort McCoy, Wis. Calarco replaces Command Sgt. Maj. Raquel DiDomenico who is retiring from the Army. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

