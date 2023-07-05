New Fort McCoy Garrison CSM takes charge during change-of-responsibility ceremony at installation

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Calarco receives the garrison flag from Garrison Commander...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Calarco receives the garrison flag from Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger on July 13, 2023, as Calarco becomes the new garrison command sergeant major for U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy during a change-of-responsibility ceremony in building 905 at Fort McCoy, Wis. Calarco replaces Command Sgt. Maj. Raquel DiDomenico who is retiring from the Army. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Calarco became the new garrison command sergeant major for U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy on July 13 during a change-of responsibility ceremony in building 905 at Fort McCoy.



Calarco takes over for Command Sgt. Maj. Raquel DiDomenico who is retiring from the Army, and who has served as the Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major since July 2021.



Prior to coming to Fort McCoy, Calarco served as the U.S. Army Reserve Command Surgeon Directorate Sergeant Major at Fort Liberty (formerly Fort Bragg), N.C.



In his first message as the garrison command sergeant major, Calarco discussed how thankful he was to be at McCoy, and more.



“I want to start by thanking CSM DiDomenico for your warm and helpful transition,” Calarco said. “You don’t always get that in every assignment. … Thank you, Col. (Stephen) Messenger for your guidance and your confidence.



“I’ve recognized that this installation is full of pride, craftsmanship and dedication,” Calarco also said. “I get the distinct privilege to pass through the gates each and every morning. How fortunate am I? That does gives me a smile every single morning knowing that I'm now a proud member of this outstanding installation.”



Calarco also mentioned how leading by example is important, which was the motto of his U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy class.



“I intend on leading by example while I'm here,” Calarco said. “The smallest details to me truly make the biggest difference. … I'm gonna steal a line from the former Sergeant Major of the Army (Daniel A.) Dailey. … He often shares his top 10 words of wisdom and his number one is yelling doesn't make you skinny — PT does. And additionally, greeting everyone to simply a smile, a kind gesture, a handshake, and being prepared for meetings, or … just being consistent. So, I can honestly say that I can see the hourglass of sand already descending unfortunately. So that means that my time here is limited. So with that said, it’s time for me to get to work.”



In welcoming Calarco, Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger, who served as presiding officer for the ceremony, said Calarco has a “wealth of experience in leading training and mentoring Soldiers” over his 20-plus years in the Army.



“He’s a medical care specialist by trade,” Messenger said. “He’s incredibly smart — he can read people. He comes out of meetings and tells me what I’m thinking before I even say it and talks about the room, the culture of the room. He understands the big picture and knows this place is not checkers, but chess. It’s the long-range planning, and he sees multiple moves ahead.



“We could not have been assigned a better leader to take over this organization for the next phase of Fort McCoy,” Messenger said.



According to his biography, Calarco holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Upper Iowa University and an associate degree in applied science from Finger Lakes Community College. Calarco’s military education includes being a member of Sergeants Major Course Class 68, Distribution Learning Course Level 5, Senior Enlisted Joint Professional Leader Course, Intermediate Facilitation Skills, Foundation Instructor Facilitator, Small Group Leader Course, Basic Instructor Course, Unit Mobilization Planners Course, Physical Security Course, Antiterrorism I and II, First Sergeant Course, 68W Advanced Noncommissioned Officer Course, U.S. Army Recruiting Course, Battle Staff, 68W Basic Noncommissioned Officer Course, Primary Leadership Development Course, 68W Health Care Specialist, 68D Operating Room Specialist, and basic training.



In 2011, Calarco deployed with the U.S. Army Hospital Task Force Medical KFOR to Kosovo.



Calarco’s awards and decorations, according to his biography, include the Meritorious Service Medal (five awards), the Army Commendation Medal (four awards), the Army Achievement Medal (two awards), National Defense Service Medal (two awards), Global War on Terrorism Serve Medal, the Kosovo Campaign Medal, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon with Number 5, Army Serve Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, the Meritorious Unit Citation, the Recruiter Gold Badge, and the Instructor Badge.



Hear Calarco’s entire opening comments as the new command sergeant major for Fort McCoy Garrison by visiting https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/75492/new-fort-mccoy-garrison-command-sergeant-major-gives-remarks-during-2023-us-army-garrison-fort-mccoy-command-sergeant-major-change.



Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.