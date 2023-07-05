Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Fort McCoy Garrison CSM takes charge during change-of-responsibility ceremony at installation [Image 7 of 11]

    New Fort McCoy Garrison CSM takes charge during change-of-responsibility ceremony at installation

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                              

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Calarco receives the garrison flag from Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger on July 13, 2023, as Calarco becomes the new garrison command sergeant major for U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy during a change-of-responsibility ceremony in building 905 at Fort McCoy, Wis. Calarco replaces Command Sgt. Maj. Raquel DiDomenico who is retiring from the Army. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 17:10
    VIRIN: 230713-A-OK556-8084
    This work, New Fort McCoy Garrison CSM takes charge during change-of-responsibility ceremony at installation [Image 11 of 11], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    garrison command sergeant major
    CSM Thomas Calarco
    Fort McCoy Garrison CSM

