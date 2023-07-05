Operation Viking STX lanes

U.S. Army soldiers, assigned to the 412th Civil Affairs Battalion, talk to an American government official overseas in a lane from a Simulated Training Exercise during Operation Viking 2023 in Muscatatuck training facility, Indiana, July 16, 2023. Operation Viking is an intense joint task force exercise designed to prepare soldiers with realistic training, simulating deployment of civil affairs units in direct support of a contingency operation in Africa. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Jason Palacios).

