    Operation Viking STX lanes [Image 2 of 4]

    Operation Viking STX lanes

    MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2023

    Photo by Spc. Jason Palacios 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army soldiers, assigned to the 412th Civil Affairs Battalion, prepare to enter an embassy while doing a lane from a Simulated Training Exercise during Operation Viking 2023 in Muscatatuck training facility, Indiana, July 16, 2023. Operation Viking is an intense joint task force exercise designed to prepare soldiers with realistic training, simulating deployment of civil affairs units in direct support of a contingency operation in Africa. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Jason Palacios).

