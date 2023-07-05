U.S. Army soldiers, assigned to the 412th Civil Affairs Battalion, interact with locals while doing a medical lane from a Simulated Training Exercise during Operation Viking 2023. in Muscatatuck training facility, Indiana, July 16, 2023 Operation Viking is an intense joint task force exercise designed to prepare soldiers with realistic training, simulating deployment of civil affairs units in direct support of a contingency operation in Africa. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Jason Palacios).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2023 Date Posted: 07.17.2023 15:48 Photo ID: 7917411 VIRIN: 230716-A-GU297-1191 Resolution: 6647x4214 Size: 20.76 MB Location: MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Viking STX lanes [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Jason Palacios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.