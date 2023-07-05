Flight Deck Maintenance

230717-N-EU502-1066 SAN DIEGO (July 17, 2023) – Airman Nouwagnon Kwasi, from New York, operates a forklift on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, July 17. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)

