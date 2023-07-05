Flight Deck Maintenance

230717-N-EU502-1021 SAN DIEGO (July 17, 2023) – Airman Samuel Phillips, from Mooresville, North Carolina, left, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Donavin Blecher, from Toledo, Ohio, reattach flight deck safety nets aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, July 17. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)

Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US