    Flight Deck Maintenance [Image 2 of 5]

    Flight Deck Maintenance

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kaleb Schultz 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230717-N-EU502-1021 SAN DIEGO (July 17, 2023) – Airman Samuel Phillips, from Mooresville, North Carolina, left, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Donavin Blecher, from Toledo, Ohio, reattach flight deck safety nets aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during the ship’s maintenance availability, July 17. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaleb Shultz)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 14:21
    VIRIN: 230717-N-EU502-1021
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    amphib
    USS
    Sailors
    US Navy
    Tripoli

