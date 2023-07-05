Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard signs MOU with FDOT District 7 [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard signs MOU with FDOT District 7

    ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    U.S. Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg Commander Capt. Michael P. Kahle, shakes hand with Daniel Buidens, Florida Department of Transportation, during a memorandum of understanding signing outside the command building in St. Petersburg, Florida, July 14, 2023. This handshake signified the beginning of a partnership between FDOT Tampa Bay and Sector St. Petersburg. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 09:36
    Photo ID: 7916078
    VIRIN: 230713-G-CX249-1005
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 13 MB
    Location: ST. PETERSBURG, FL, US 
    This work, Coast Guard signs MOU with FDOT District 7 [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Santiago Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SAR
    MOU
    Coast Guard
    Sector St. Petersburg
    FDOT

