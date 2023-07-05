Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard signs MOU with FDOT District 7 [Image 1 of 3]

    Coast Guard signs MOU with FDOT District 7

    ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Daniel Buidens, Florida Department of Transportation, signs a memorandum of understanding signifying a partnership between FDOT Tampa Bay and U.S. Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg outside the command building in St. Petersburg, Florida, July 14, 2023. Buidens’ signature approved the use of the Skyway bridge lights by the Coast Guard enhancing search and rescue capabilities. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 09:36
    Photo ID: 7916075
    VIRIN: 230713-G-CX249-1006
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 12.26 MB
    Location: ST. PETERSBURG, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard signs MOU with FDOT District 7 [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Santiago Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard signs MOU with FDOT District 7
    Coast Guard signs MOU with FDOT District 7
    Coast Guard signs MOU with FDOT District 7

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAR
    MOU
    Coast Guard
    Sector St. Petersburg
    Sector St.Petersburg
    FDOT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT