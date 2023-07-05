Coast Guard signs MOU with FDOT District 7

Daniel Buidens, Florida Department of Transportation, signs a memorandum of understanding signifying a partnership between FDOT Tampa Bay and U.S. Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg outside the command building in St. Petersburg, Florida, July 14, 2023. Buidens’ signature approved the use of the Skyway bridge lights by the Coast Guard enhancing search and rescue capabilities. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)

Date Taken: 07.13.2023
Location: ST. PETERSBURG, FL, US