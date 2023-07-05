Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard signs MOU with FDOT District 7 [Image 2 of 3]

    Coast Guard signs MOU with FDOT District 7

    ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    .S. Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Connor Sullivan, a command duty officer at the Sector St. Petersburg command center, participates in training to use the Skyway Bridge light system inside the Sector St. Petersburg Command Center in St. Petersburg, Florida, July 14, 2023. Completion of this training allowed the proper use of the bridge lighting system for enhanced search and rescue capabilities by authorized Coast Guard members. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)
    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 09:36
    Photo ID: 7916077
    VIRIN: 230713-G-CX249-1001
    Resolution: 3425x2446
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: ST. PETERSBURG, FL, US 
