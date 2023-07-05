.S. Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Connor Sullivan, a command duty officer at the Sector St. Petersburg command center, participates in training to use the Skyway Bridge light system inside the Sector St. Petersburg Command Center in St. Petersburg, Florida, July 14, 2023. Completion of this training allowed the proper use of the bridge lighting system for enhanced search and rescue capabilities by authorized Coast Guard members. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)

Sent 13m ago

Write to

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2023 Date Posted: 07.17.2023 09:36 Photo ID: 7916077 VIRIN: 230713-G-CX249-1001 Resolution: 3425x2446 Size: 1.22 MB Location: ST. PETERSBURG, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard signs MOU with FDOT District 7 [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Santiago Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.