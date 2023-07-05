INDIAN OCEAN (July 14, 2023) Capt. Daryle Cardone, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), speaks to Indonesian navy officials in the in-port cabin during a tour in the Indian Ocean, July 14, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2023 03:32
|Photo ID:
|7915745
|VIRIN:
|230714-N-OE145-1140
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|23.03 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Indonesian Chief of Navy visits USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) [Image 12 of 12], by SN Jordan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
