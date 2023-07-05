Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indonesian Chief of Navy visits USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) [Image 10 of 12]

    Indonesian Chief of Navy visits USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

    UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Seaman Jordan Brown 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    INDIAN OCEAN (July 14, 2023) Capt. Daryle Cardone, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), receives a gift from Lt. Gen. Bambang Ismawan, Indonesian navy chief of staff, in the in-port cabin during a tour in the Indian Ocean, July 14, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 03:32
    Photo ID: 7915743
    VIRIN: 230714-N-OE145-1464
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 23.35 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indonesian Chief of Navy visits USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) [Image 12 of 12], by SN Jordan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tour
    Indonesia
    CVN 76
    7th Fleet
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy

