Indonesian Chief of Navy visits USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

INDIAN OCEAN (July 14, 2023) Capt. Daryle Cardone, commanding officer of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), receives a gift from Lt. Gen. Bambang Ismawan, Indonesian navy chief of staff, in the in-port cabin during a tour in the Indian Ocean, July 14, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)

