607th AOC Change of Command

Brig. Gen. Ryan P. Keeney, left, 7th Air Force deputy commander, receives the guidon from Col. Jason Hokaj, 607th Air Operations Center outgoing commander, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 23, 2023. In a change of command ceremony, the guidon symbolizes the transfer of command, the authority and responsibility associated with it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks)

