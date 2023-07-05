Brig. Gen. Ryan P. Keeney, left, 7th Air Force deputy commander, receives the guidon from Col. Jason Hokaj, 607th Air Operations Center outgoing commander, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 23, 2023. In a change of command ceremony, the guidon symbolizes the transfer of command, the authority and responsibility associated with it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2023 02:09
|Photo ID:
|7915672
|VIRIN:
|230623-F-XJ860-1028
|Resolution:
|2318x3477
|Size:
|4.41 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 607th AOC Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Eric Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
