Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    607th AOC Change of Command [Image 2 of 4]

    607th AOC Change of Command

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks 

    7th Air Force

    Brig. Gen. Ryan P. Keeney, left, 7th Air Force deputy commander, receives the guidon from Col. Jason Hokaj, 607th Air Operations Center outgoing commander, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 23, 2023. In a change of command ceremony, the guidon symbolizes the transfer of command, the authority and responsibility associated with it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 02:09
    Photo ID: 7915672
    VIRIN: 230623-F-XJ860-1028
    Resolution: 2318x3477
    Size: 4.41 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 607th AOC Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Eric Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    607th AOC Change of Command
    607th AOC Change of Command
    607th AOC Change of Command
    607th AOC Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7th Air Force
    607th Air Operations Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT