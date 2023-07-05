607th AOC Change of Command

Brig. Gen. Ryan P. Keeney, left, 7th Air Force deputy commander, presents a Legion of Merit decoration to Col. Jason Hokaj, 607th Air Operations Center outgoing commander, at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 23, 2023. The Legion of Merit is a military decoration conferred on officers and enlisted members of the U.S. armed forces and on nationals of other countries who have distinguished themselves by exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks)

