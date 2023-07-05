Camp Yongsan-Casey co-hosted the 70 Anniversary of the ROK Army and U.S. alliance Combat Taekwondo exhibition at the Hanson Gym, July 8. USAG Yongsan-Casey Commander, Col. Loyd Brown, 8th Army Deputy Commander General BG. Sean Crockett, Dongducheon City Mayor Park, Hyeong-deok, 600 competitors being ROK and U.S. armed forces, with a couple hundred spectators. Opening with guest speakers Col. Brown and Mayor Park, Hyeong-deok, talking about the U.S. and Korean alliance, followed with an award presentation and an impressive combat Taekwondo exhibition.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2023 Date Posted: 07.17.2023 02:05 Photo ID: 7915626 VIRIN: 230708-A-QA044-1021 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 908.96 KB Location: KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 70th anniversary Taekwondo [Image 16 of 16], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.