Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    70th anniversary Taekwondo [Image 6 of 16]

    70th anniversary Taekwondo

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.07.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Adam Fisher 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Camp Yongsan-Casey co-hosted the 70 Anniversary of the ROK Army and U.S. alliance Combat Taekwondo exhibition at the Hanson Gym, July 8. USAG Yongsan-Casey Commander, Col. Loyd Brown, 8th Army Deputy Commander General BG. Sean Crockett, Dongducheon City Mayor Park, Hyeong-deok, 600 competitors being ROK and U.S. armed forces, with a couple hundred spectators. Opening with guest speakers Col. Brown and Mayor Park, Hyeong-deok, talking about the U.S. and Korean alliance, followed with an award presentation and an impressive combat Taekwondo exhibition.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 02:06
    Photo ID: 7915631
    VIRIN: 230708-A-QA044-1067
    Resolution: 5326x3551
    Size: 848.67 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 70th anniversary Taekwondo [Image 16 of 16], by PFC Adam Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    70th anniversary Taekwondo
    70th anniversary Taekwondo
    70th anniversary Taekwondo
    70th anniversary Taekwondo
    70th anniversary Taekwondo
    70th anniversary Taekwondo
    70th anniversary Taekwondo
    70th anniversary Taekwondo
    70th anniversary Taekwondo
    70th anniversary Taekwondo
    70th anniversary Taekwondo
    70th anniversary Taekwondo
    70th anniversary Taekwondo
    70th anniversary Taekwondo
    70th anniversary Taekwondo
    70th anniversary Taekwondo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Area I
    IMCOM-Pacific
    Target_news_asiapacific
    IMCOM-P
    USAG Y-C

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT