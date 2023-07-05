70th anniversary Taekwondo

Camp Yongsan-Casey co-hosted the 70 Anniversary of the ROK Army and U.S. alliance Combat Taekwondo exhibition at the Hanson Gym, July 8. USAG Yongsan-Casey Commander, Col. Loyd Brown, 8th Army Deputy Commander General BG. Sean Crockett, Dongducheon City Mayor Park, Hyeong-deok, 600 competitors being ROK and U.S. armed forces, with a couple hundred spectators. Opening with guest speakers Col. Brown and Mayor Park, Hyeong-deok, talking about the U.S. and Korean alliance, followed with an award presentation and an impressive combat Taekwondo exhibition.
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2023 02:06
|Photo ID:
|7915636
|VIRIN:
|230708-A-QA044-1191
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|923.23 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
