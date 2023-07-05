The U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, Japan's, Torii gate at the entrance of the hospital Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 14, 2023. Torii gates represent the boarder between the secular and sacred worlds. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airmen Brittni Capozzi)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2023 00:19
|Photo ID:
|7915438
|VIRIN:
|230714-Z-EY297-1004
|Resolution:
|6430x5419
|Size:
|10.89 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 180FW Medical Group trains in Okinawa, Japan [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Brittni Capozzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
180FW Medical Group trains in Okinawa, Japan
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT