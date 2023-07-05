Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    180FW Medical Group trains in Okinawa, Japan [Image 2 of 6]

    180FW Medical Group trains in Okinawa, Japan

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittni Capozzi 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    The U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, Japan's, Torii gate at the entrance of the hospital Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, July 14, 2023. Torii gates represent the boarder between the secular and sacred worlds. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airmen Brittni Capozzi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.17.2023 00:19
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
