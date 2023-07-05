U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Blayne Flickenger, a medical technician assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, prepares to start an IV on a patient at U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, Japan, July 17, 2023. Approximately 30 members of the 180FW Medical Group are working at the hospital as part of Comprehensive Medical Readiness Program (CMRP) training requirements and to assist with patient care throughout various sections of the hospital. The 180FW MDG Airmen will be conducting daily training, in realistic environments and circumstances to ensure they maintain the highest level of proficiency and readiness for worldwide deployment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Beth Holliker).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.16.2023 Date Posted: 07.17.2023 00:19 Photo ID: 7915450 VIRIN: 230717-Z-ZJ624-1271 Resolution: 5504x8256 Size: 20.33 MB Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 180FW Airmen Train in Okinawa [Image 6 of 6], by SMSgt Beth Holliker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.