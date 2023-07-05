180FW Medical Group trains in Okinawa, Japan

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Beth Holliker | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Blayne Flickenger, a medical technician assigned to the...... read more read more Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Beth Holliker | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Blayne Flickenger, a medical technician assigned to the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, prepares to start an IV on a patient at U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, Japan, July 17, 2023. Approximately 30 members of the 180FW Medical Group are working at the hospital as part of Comprehensive Medical Readiness Program (CMRP) training requirements and to assist with patient care throughout various sections of the hospital. The 180FW MDG Airmen will be conducting daily training, in realistic environments and circumstances to ensure they maintain the highest level of proficiency and readiness for worldwide deployment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Beth Holliker). see less | View Image Page

CAMP FOSTER, Okinawa, Japan – Members from the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, Medical Group, arrived at Camp Foster in Okinawa, Japan as part of Comprehensive Medical Readiness Program (CMRP) training and to assist the permanent party medical team assigned to the U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, Japan, July 13, 2023. The U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, is a medical treatment facility (MTF) that will allow the Medical Group Airmen to experience and train on a wider scope than what is available at the 180FW in Toledo, Ohio.



The National Guard Bureau mandates that, every four years, Air National Guard members conduct critical training at an MTF in an effort to meet CMRP requirements, that they wouldn’t have access to at the clinic at the 180FW. “We can work in the ICU’s, and ER’s, things that we cannot do at home station,” said Master Sgt. Brad Cousino, 180FW Health Service Administration.



A top priority for the 180FW MDG is to stay mission ready and this training will allow the Airmen to interact with situations and equipment they may encounter while in a deployed environment. “This is an active duty facility, where they have different departments. Our medics can practice skills like intubations and chest tube insertions, things that we wouldn’t normally do in a clinic environment,” said 1st Lt. Ashley Crawford, 180FW Medical Readiness Officer, “It’s a good opportunity for our Airmen to see what it’s like in an active duty facility, and in a different country.”



The 180FW MDG is always mission focused and their success is achieved through the drive and passion of these critical Airmen. Keeping our Airmen in the right frame of mind throughout the training is key to its success. “This training is so vital for the airmen to receive, that any problem that they have, I can take that problem off their plate so they can stay focused on their training,” said acting Medical Group, 1st Sgt. Master Sgt. Brent Centers.



The 180FW MDG Airmen will be conducting daily training, in realistic environments and circumstances to ensure they maintain the highest level of proficiency and readiness for worldwide deployment.



-30-