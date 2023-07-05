Sailors assigned to the "Spartans" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70, prepare an MH-60R Sea Hawk for flight operations on the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), July 16, 2023. HSM 70 is deployed aboard CVN 78 as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) is participating in Neptune Strike, a multiyear effort focused on harmonizing U.S. and NATO planning teams to transfer command and control of Allied naval and amphibious forces to STRIKFORNATO, in order to provide assurance, deterrence, and collective defense for the Alliance.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

