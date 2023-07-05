Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Operations

    Flight Operations

    ADRIATIC SEA

    07.16.2023

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Sailors assigned to the "Spartans" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70, prepare an MH-60R Sea Hawk for flight operations on the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), July 16, 2023. HSM 70 is deployed aboard CVN 78 as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) is participating in Neptune Strike, a multiyear effort focused on harmonizing U.S. and NATO planning teams to transfer command and control of Allied naval and amphibious forces to STRIKFORNATO, in order to provide assurance, deterrence, and collective defense for the Alliance.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2023
    Date Posted: 07.16.2023 23:39
    VIRIN: 230716-N-CO784-1230
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8

