    Flight Operations [Image 3 of 3]

    Flight Operations

    ADRIATIC SEA

    07.16.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Zachary Coon, from Birmingham, Alabama, assigned to the "Golden Warriors" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 87, directs an F/A-18E Super Hornet to start its engine on the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), July 17, 2023. VFA 87 is deployed aboard CVN 78 as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2023
    Date Posted: 07.16.2023 23:39
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8

