    Flight Operations [Image 2 of 3]

    Flight Operations

    ADRIATIC SEA

    07.16.2023

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Sailors assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) air department, transport an E/A-18G Growler, attached to the "Gray Wolves" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, on the flight deck, July 16, 2023. VAQ 142 is deployed aboard CVN 78 as part of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG) is participating in Neptune Strike, a multiyear effort focused on harmonizing U.S. and NATO planning teams to transfer command and control of Allied naval and amphibious forces to STRIKFORNATO, in order to provide assurance, deterrence, and collective defense for the Alliance.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2023
    Date Posted: 07.16.2023 23:39
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8

