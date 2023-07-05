Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force linguist breaks barriers during Mobility Guardian 2023 [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Air Force linguist breaks barriers during Mobility Guardian 2023

    JAPAN

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kelvin Chong, 185th Security Forces Squadron Japanese translator, poses for a portrait in support of Mobility Guardian 2023, at Yakumo Sub Base, Japan, July 13, 2023. During MG23, Chong has served as the strategic cultural representative for the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force and U.S. Air Force ensuring accurate and efficient communication among partner nations. A multilateral endeavor, MG23 features participating countries – Australia, Canada, France, Japan, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and the United States – operating approximately 70 mobility aircraft across multiple locations spanning a 3,000 mile exercise area from July 5-21. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.15.2023 18:38
    Location: JP
    Airman
    Freeandopenindopacific
    Mobility Guardian 2023
    MG23

