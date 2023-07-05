U.S. Air Force linguist breaks barriers during Mobility Guardian 2023

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kelvin Chong, a Japanese translator assigned to the 185th Security Forces Squadron, speaks to Lt. Gen. Ryusuke Morikawa, commander of Air Support Command in support of Mobility Guardian 2023, at Yakumo Sub Base, Japan, July 13, 2023. During MG23, Chong served as the strategic cultural representative for the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force and U.S. Air Force, ensuring accurate and efficient communication among partner nations. A multilateral endeavor, MG23 features participating countries – Australia, Canada, France, Japan, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and the United States – operating approximately 70 mobility aircraft across multiple locations spanning a 3,000 mile exercise area from July 5-21. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook

