U.S. Air Force linguist breaks barriers during Mobility Guardian 2023

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kelvin Chong, left, 185th Security Forces Squadron Japanese translator, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Staff Sgt. Hinata Misora, poses for a portrait in support of Mobility Guardian 2023, at Yakumo Sub Base, Japan, July 13, 2023. During MG23, Chong and Misora served as the strategic cultural representative for the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force and U.S. Air Force ensuring accurate and efficient communication among partner nations. A multilateral endeavor, MG23 features participating countries – Australia, Canada, France, Japan, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and the United States – operating approximately 70 mobility aircraft across multiple locations spanning a 3,000 mile exercise area from July 5-21 (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Cook)

