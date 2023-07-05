U.S. Navy Chief Hospital Corpsman Jonathan Bootan with 3rd Battalion, 23rd Marines, 4th Marine Division, shakes hands with Colombian Navy medical personnel, during a simulated medical evacuation exercise for UNITAS LXIV in Cartagena, Colombia, July 14, 2023. UNITAS, taking place in Colombia this year, is the world’s longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during littoral and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mary Kohlmann)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2023 Date Posted: 07.15.2023 16:06 Photo ID: 7914342 VIRIN: 230714-M-HP122-1187 Resolution: 5222x3481 Size: 9.54 MB Location: CARTAGENA, CO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, UNITAS 2023: Medical Evacuation [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Mary Kohlmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.