U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ethan Walker, a crew chief with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA-775), Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, looks out at the view during a simulated medical evacuation exercise for UNITAS LXIV aboard a UH-1Y Venom helicopter in Coveñas, Colombia, July 14, 2023. UNITAS, taking place in Colombia this year, is the world’s longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during littoral and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mary Kohlman

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2023 Date Posted: 07.15.2023 16:06 Photo ID: 7914338 VIRIN: 230714-M-HP122-1080 Resolution: 6712x4475 Size: 13.82 MB Location: COVENAS, CO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, UNITAS 2023: Medical Evacuation [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Mary Kohlmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.