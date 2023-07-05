Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITAS 2023: Medical Evacuation [Image 4 of 12]

    UNITAS 2023: Medical Evacuation

    COVENAS, COLOMBIA

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mary Kohlmann 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ethan Walker, a crew chief, with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA-775), Marine Aircraft Group 41, 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, rides in a UH-1Y Venom helicopter during a simulated medical evacuation exercise for UNITAS LXIV in Coveñas, Colombia, July 14, 2023. UNITAS, taking place in Colombia this year, is the world’s longest-running annual multinational maritime exercise that focuses on enhancing interoperability among multiple nations and joint forces during littoral and amphibious operations in order to build on existing regional partnerships and create new enduring relationships that promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mary Kohlmann)

