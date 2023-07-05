Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Airman Kylee Tyus 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” #1-4 fly F-16 Fighting Falcons above the McChord Field flightline during their rehearsal for the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Airshow and Warrior Expo at JBLM, Washington, July 14, 2023. The mission of the JAWE is to foster goodwill to educate and familiarize attendees with the people, mission, and equipment of the Air Force, Army, and other Armed Services while continuing to provide installation-wide mission support. The Thunderbirds are one of the JAWE’s premier acts and will be joined by aerial demonstrations from the C-17 West Coast Demonstration Team, Tora! Tora! Tora! and many more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JAWE Practice Day [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Kylee Tyus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

