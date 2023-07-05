The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” #1-4 fly F-16 Fighting Falcons above the McChord Field flightline during their rehearsal for the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Airshow and Warrior Expo before landing at JBLM, Washington, July 14, 2023. The mission of the JAWE is to foster goodwill to educate and familiarize attendees with the people, mission, and equipment of the Air Force, Army, and other Armed Services while continuing to provide installation-wide mission support. The Thunderbirds are one of the JAWE’s premier acts and will be joined by aerial demonstrations from the C-17 West Coast Demonstration Team, Tora! Tora! Tora! and many more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus)

Date Taken: 07.14.2023
Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
This work, JAWE Practice Day [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Kylee Tyus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.