JAWE Practice Day

A child sits in a HH70L Blackhawk assigned to the Army National Guard Medical Evacuation Platform during the Meet Your Military event before the Joint Base Lewis-McChord Airshow and Warrior Expo at JBLM, Washington, July 14, 2023. The mission of the JAWE is to foster goodwill to educate and familiarize attendees with the people, mission, and equipment of the Air Force, Army, and other Armed Services while continuing to provide installation-wide mission support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kylee Tyus)

