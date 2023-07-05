Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bataan Sailors conduct fuel alignment walkthrough [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Bataan Sailors conduct fuel alignment walkthrough

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.14.2023

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    230714-N-VO895-1010
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 14, 2023) Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) Commanding Officer Capt. Paul Burkhart (2nd from left) and Executive Officer Capt. Trace Head (left) conduct a fuel alignment inspection in the ship’s aft main machinery room prior to a replenishment-at-sea evolution. The U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps routinely participate in scheduled deployments to improve combined combat readiness, increase operational capacity, and strengthen relationships among allies and partners throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 20:12
    Photo ID: 7913572
    VIRIN: 230714-N-VO895-1082
    Resolution: 5089x3393
    Size: 892.83 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    TAGS

    RAS
    USS Bataan
    CO
    Engineering
    LHD 5
    fuel alignment

