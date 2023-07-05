230714-N-VO895-1010

ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 14, 2023) Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) Commanding Officer Capt. Paul Burkhart (2nd from left) and Executive Officer Capt. Trace Head (left) conduct a fuel alignment inspection in the ship’s aft main machinery room prior to a replenishment-at-sea evolution. The U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps routinely participate in scheduled deployments to improve combined combat readiness, increase operational capacity, and strengthen relationships among allies and partners throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2023 Date Posted: 07.14.2023 20:12 Photo ID: 7913567 VIRIN: 230714-N-VO895-1010 Resolution: 4037x2884 Size: 898.54 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bataan Sailors conduct fuel alignment walkthrough [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.