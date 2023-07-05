USS Bataan Sailors conduct fuel alignment walkthrough

230714-N-VO895-1070

ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 14, 2023) Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) Commanding Officer Capt. Paul Burkhart (right), Chief Engineer Lt. Cmdr. Gaston Hatfield (left), and Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Thienvien Barr verify and sign a fueling package prior to a replenishment-at-sea evolution. The U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps routinely participate in scheduled deployments to improve combined combat readiness, increase operational capacity, and strengthen relationships among allies and partners throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2023 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN