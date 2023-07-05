U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 821st Contingency Response Group, Travis Air Force Base, California, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force members observe a cargo offload performed by the 180th Airlift Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, at Yakumo Sub Base, Japan, July 11, 2023, in support of Mobility Guardian 2023. A multilateral endeavor, MG23 features seven participating countries - Australia, Canada, France, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States - opening approximately 70 mobility aircraft across multiple locations spanning a 3,000-mile exercise area from July 5 through July 21. Our Allies and partners are one of our greatest strengths and a key strategic advantage. MG23 is an opportunity to deepen our connections with regional Allies and partners using bold initiatives. (U.S. Air Force by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2023 20:01
|Photo ID:
|7913556
|VIRIN:
|230711-F-AD344-1441
|Resolution:
|4409x2940
|Size:
|7.64 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Missouri ANG supports bilateral CRT ops during MG23 [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Christopher Hubenthal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT