Missouri ANG supports bilateral CRT ops during MG23

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 821st Contingency Response Group, Travis Air Force Base, California, helps unload cargo from a C-130 Hercules assigned to the 180thth Airlift Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, at Yakumo Sub Base, Japan, July 11, 2023, in support of Mobility Guardian 2023. A multilateral endeavor, MG23 features seven participating countries - Australia, Canada, France, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States - opening approximately 70 mobility aircraft across multiple locations spanning a 3,000-mile exercise area from July 5 through July 21. Our Allies and partners are one of our greatest strengths and a key strategic advantage. MG23 is an opportunity to deepen our connections with regional Allies and partners using bold initiatives. (U.S. Air Force by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)

