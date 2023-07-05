Missouri ANG supports bilateral CRT ops during MG23

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JAPAN

    07.11.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 821st Contingency Response Group, Travis Air Force Base, California, walk off a C-130 Hercules assigned to the 180th Airlift Squadron, Missouri Air National Guard, at Yakumo Sub Base, Japan, July 11, 2023, in support of Mobility Guardian 2023. A multilateral endeavor, MG23 features seven particiating countires - Australia, Canada, France, Japan, New Zealand, Unitd Kingdom, and the United States - opening approximately 70 mobility aircraft across multiple locations spanning a 3,000 mile exercise area from July 5 through July 21. Our Allies and partners are one of our greatest strengths and a key strategic advantage. MG23 is an opportunity to deepen our connections with regional Allies and partners using bold initiatives. (U.S. Air Force by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)

    Mobility Guardian
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    MG23
    Mobility Guardian 23

