USS Mesa Verde Departs Norfolk for Scheduled Deployment

230710-N-KC242-0010 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 10, 2023) Sailors aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) hoist the national ensign as they prepare to get underway for a scheduled deployment. The U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps routinely participate in scheduled deployments to improve combined combat readiness, increase operational capacity, and strengthen relationships among allies and partners throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Kyle Clement)

Date Taken: 07.10.2023 Date Posted: 07.14.2023 Location: MOREHEAD CITY, NC, US by CPO Eva-Marie Ramsaran