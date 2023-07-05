Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mesa Verde Departs Norfolk for Scheduled Deployment [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Mesa Verde Departs Norfolk for Scheduled Deployment

    MOREHEAD CITY, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Eva-Marie Ramsaran 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    230710-N-KC242-0010 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 10, 2023) Sailors aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) hoist the national ensign as they prepare to get underway for a scheduled deployment. The U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps routinely participate in scheduled deployments to improve combined combat readiness, increase operational capacity, and strengthen relationships among allies and partners throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Kyle Clement)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 17:13
    Location: MOREHEAD CITY, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mesa Verde Departs Norfolk for Scheduled Deployment [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Eva-Marie Ramsaran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #BATARG
    #LPD19
    #PHIBRON8
    #USSMesaVerde

