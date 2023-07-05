230710-N-KC242-0033 ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 10, 2023) Sailors aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) man the rails as the ship departs from Naval Station Norfolk for a scheduled deployment. The U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps routinely participate in scheduled deployments to improve combined combat readiness, increase operational capacity, and strengthen relationships among allies and partners throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Kyle Clement)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2023 Date Posted: 07.14.2023 17:13 Photo ID: 7913242 VIRIN: 230710-N-KC242-1033 Resolution: 5040x3360 Size: 1.36 MB Location: VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Mesa Verde Departs Norfolk for Scheduled Deployment [Image 4 of 4], by ENS Kyle Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.