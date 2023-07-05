230712-N-KC242-0018 MOREHEAD CITY, North Carolina (July 12, 2023) Marines assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Division, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit embark on the amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19) for a scheduled deployment. The U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps routinely participate in scheduled deployments to improve combined combat readiness, increase operational capacity, and strengthen relationships among allies and partners throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Kyle Clement)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2023 Date Posted: 07.14.2023 17:13 Photo ID: 7913250 VIRIN: 230712-N-KC242-1018 Resolution: 5040x3360 Size: 1.34 MB Location: MOREHEAD CITY, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Mesa Verde Departs Norfolk for Scheduled Deployment [Image 4 of 4], by ENS Kyle Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.