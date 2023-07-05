Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    230627-N-GT999-1002 [Image 2 of 3]

    230627-N-GT999-1002

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler Slavicek 

    PCU JOHN F. KENNEDY

    Capt. Colin Day and Command Master Chief Miles Gray present a sailor of the quarter award to Information Systems Technician Second Class Kaitlyn Kish, assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) combat systems department. Sailor of the quarter recognizes Sailors for their hard work throughout the quarter. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Slavicek)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 09:40
    Photo ID: 7912272
    VIRIN: 230627-N-GT999-1002
    Resolution: 3494x2326
    Size: 4.44 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 230627-N-GT999-1002 [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Tyler Slavicek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    230627-N-GT999-1001
    230627-N-GT999-1002
    230627-N-GT999-1003

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Sailors
    PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT