Capt. Colin Day and Command Master Chief Miles Gray present a senior sailor of the quarter award to Machinist's Mate Nuclear First Class Haley Cooke, assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) reactor department. Sailor of the quarter recognizes Sailors for their hard work throughout the quarter. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Slavicek)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2023 09:40
|Photo ID:
|7912274
|VIRIN:
|230627-N-GT999-1003
|Resolution:
|3958x2634
|Size:
|5.35 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 230627-N-GT999-1003 [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Tyler Slavicek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
