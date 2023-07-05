230627-N-GT999-1001

Capt. Colin Day and Command Master Chief Miles Gray present a junior sailor of the quarter award to Gunner's Mate Third Class Maria Pavonbonilla, assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) weapons department. Sailor of the quarter recognizes Sailors for their hard work throughout the quarter. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Slavicek)
