    230627-N-GT999-1001 [Image 1 of 3]

    230627-N-GT999-1001

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler Slavicek 

    PCU JOHN F. KENNEDY

    Capt. Colin Day and Command Master Chief Miles Gray present a junior sailor of the quarter award to Gunner's Mate Third Class Maria Pavonbonilla, assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) weapons department. Sailor of the quarter recognizes Sailors for their hard work throughout the quarter. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Slavicek)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023
    Photo ID: 7912271
    VIRIN: 230627-N-GT999-1001
    Resolution: 3675x2446
    Size: 4.73 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

