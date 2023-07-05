Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard’s Art Program celebrates its 42nd anniversary at the Salmagundi Club in New York. [Image 8 of 8]

    Coast Guard’s Art Program celebrates its 42nd anniversary at the Salmagundi Club in New York.

    UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    U.S. Coast guard rescue efforts appear captured on the 42nd anniversary of the U.S. Coast Guard art program on a painting made by John Ward, award winner for the night. The art work shown during the exhibit highlights numerous Coast Guard operations conducted every day around the United States and allied countries.(Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 09:23
    Photo ID: 7912203
    VIRIN: 230713-G-YF993-1010
    Resolution: 4160x6240
    Size: 14.54 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard’s Art Program celebrates its 42nd anniversary at the Salmagundi Club in New York. [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard’s Art Program celebrates its 42nd anniversary at the Salmagundi Club in New York.
    Coast Guard’s Art Program celebrates its 42nd anniversary at the Salmagundi Club in New York.
    Coast Guard’s Art Program celebrates its 42nd anniversary at the Salmagundi Club in New York.
    Coast Guard’s Art Program celebrates its 42nd anniversary at the Salmagundi Club in New York.
    Coast Guard’s Art Program celebrates its 42nd anniversary at the Salmagundi Club in New York.
    Coast Guard’s Art Program celebrates its 42nd anniversary at the Salmagundi Club in New York.
    Coast Guard’s Art Program celebrates its 42nd anniversary at the Salmagundi Club in New York.
    Coast Guard’s Art Program celebrates its 42nd anniversary at the Salmagundi Club in New York.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coast guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT