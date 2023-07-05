U.S. Coast guard rescue efforts appear captured on the 42nd anniversary of the U.S. Coast Guard art program on a painting made by John Ward, award winner for the night. The art work shown during the exhibit highlights numerous Coast Guard operations conducted every day around the United States and allied countries.(Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez)

Date Taken: 07.13.2023
Coast Guard's Art Program celebrates its 42nd anniversary at the Salmagundi Club in New York.