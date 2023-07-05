Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard’s Art Program celebrates its 42nd anniversary at the Salmagundi Club in New York. [Image 7 of 8]

    Coast Guard’s Art Program celebrates its 42nd anniversary at the Salmagundi Club in New York.

    UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Artists and spectators await for the 42nd anniversary of the U.S. Coast Guard art program, Jul. 13, 2023 held at the Salmagundi Club in New York. During the event multiple artists highlighted Coast Guard members and their daily contributions to the service. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 09:23
    Photo ID: 7912201
    VIRIN: 230713-G-YF993-1005
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 9.38 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard’s Art Program celebrates its 42nd anniversary at the Salmagundi Club in New York. [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Erik Villa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard’s Art Program celebrates its 42nd anniversary at the Salmagundi Club in New York.
    Coast Guard’s Art Program celebrates its 42nd anniversary at the Salmagundi Club in New York.
    Coast Guard’s Art Program celebrates its 42nd anniversary at the Salmagundi Club in New York.
    Coast Guard’s Art Program celebrates its 42nd anniversary at the Salmagundi Club in New York.
    Coast Guard’s Art Program celebrates its 42nd anniversary at the Salmagundi Club in New York.
    Coast Guard’s Art Program celebrates its 42nd anniversary at the Salmagundi Club in New York.
    Coast Guard’s Art Program celebrates its 42nd anniversary at the Salmagundi Club in New York.
    Coast Guard’s Art Program celebrates its 42nd anniversary at the Salmagundi Club in New York.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT