Coast Guard’s Art Program celebrates its 42nd anniversary at the Salmagundi Club in New York.

Artists and spectators await for the 42nd anniversary of the U.S. Coast Guard art program, Jul. 13, 2023 held at the Salmagundi Club in New York. During the event multiple artists highlighted Coast Guard members and their daily contributions to the service. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez)

