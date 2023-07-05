Coast Guard’s Art Program celebrates its 42nd anniversary at the Salmagundi Club in New York.

Admiral Linda L. Fagan conducts a speech Jul. 13, 2023, during the Coast Guard’s Art Program 42nd anniversary ceremony held at the Salmagundi Club in New York. Guests and artists participated to commemorate the Coast Guard’s workforce and its operations around the United States. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez)

Date Taken: 07.13.2023
by PO3 Erik Villa Rodriguez