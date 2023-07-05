Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CC-130J: MG23 Coalition Airdrop [Image 3 of 4]

    CC-130J: MG23 Coalition Airdrop

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    07.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    Royal Canadian Air Force Capt. Steve Heddle, a squadron chief check pilot assigned to the 436th Transportation Squadron, flies in a coalition airdrop formation above the Pacific Ocean during Mobility Guardian 23, July 12, 2023. MG23 is a mobility exercise held across a 3,000-mile area intended to deepen interoperability with U.S. Allies and partners, bolstering the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.14.2023 03:55
    Photo ID: 7911607
    VIRIN: 230712-F-CQ002-1020
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    This work, CC-130J: MG23 Coalition Airdrop [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Taylor Crul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    1CTCS
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    MG23
    Mobility Guardian 23
    MG 23

