A U.S. Air Force CC-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 61st Airlift Squadron, deployed from Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, flies in a coalition airdrop formation above the Pacific Ocean during Mobility Guardian 23, July 12, 2023. MG23 is a mobility exercise held across a 3,000-mile area intended to deepen interoperability with U.S. Allies and partners, bolstering the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2023 03:55
|Photo ID:
|7911606
|VIRIN:
|230712-F-CQ002-1013
|Resolution:
|5694x3788
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, CC-130KMG23 Coalition Airdrop [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Taylor Crul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
